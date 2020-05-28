Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales rise 7%

FILE PHOTO: A customer walks out of a Dollar Tree discount store in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

(Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) reported a surge in quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, joining rival Dollar General (DG.N), as the discount retailer benefited from consumers stockpiling on groceries and other essentials due to the coronavirus crisis.

Same-store sales rose 7% in the first quarter ended May 2.

The company withdrew its full-year forecast due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income fell to $247.6 million, or $1.04 per share, from $267.9 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.