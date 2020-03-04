Dollar Tree same-store sales miss on Family Dollar weakness

FILE PHOTO: A customer walks out of a Dollar Tree discount store in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

(Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) reported quarterly same-store sales that missed Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as it struggled to attract shoppers to its Family Dollar stores.

Same-store sales rose 0.4% in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, falling short of the analysts’ average estimate of 1.71%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported net income of $123 million, or 52 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.3 billion, or $9.69 per share, mainly due to higher expenses and an impairment charge a year earlier.