Dollar Tree same-store sales miss estimates, shares fall

An exterior view of a Dollar Tree store is seen in Pasadena, California August 31, 2015.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, hit by a surprise drop in sales at its Family Dollar stores and the discount store operator also cut its full-year sales forecast.

The company’s shares fell 7.2 percent to $77.30 before the bell as the company cut its sales forecast to a range of $22.72 billion to $22.83 billion from $22.75 billion to $22.97 billion.

Dollar stores have taken a hit as shoppers spend more on premium products from retailers like Target Corp (TGT.N) and Trader Joe’s, as a strong job market and lower taxes put more money in their hands. The company has also been struggling to turn around its Family Dollar business since its acquisition in 2015.

Same-store sales at Family Dollar reported a surprise fall of 0.4 percent, while its Dollar Tree stores showed a 2.3 percent rise. Analysts on average had expected same-store sales to rise 0.07 pct and 2.53 percent respectively.

Net income rose to $281.8 million, or $1.18 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, from $239.9 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Dollar Tree earned $1.18 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.14 per share.

Net sales rose 4.2 percent to $5.54 billion, short of estimates of $5.55 billion.