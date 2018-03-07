Dollar Tree's quarterly same-store sales miss estimates, shares fall

(Reuters) - Discount store operator Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) reported lower-than-expected holiday quarter same-store sales on Wednesday, sending its shares down as much as 13 percent in premarket trade.

FILE PHOTO: A shopping cart is seen inside a Dollar Tree discount store in Garden City, New York, U.S., May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Same-store sales at Family Dollar, the unit it acquired three years ago, rose 1 percent. Same-store sales at Dollar Tree rose 3.8 percent.

Wall Street analysts had expected Family Dollar to report same-store sales growth of 1.46 percent and 3.99 percent for its core Dollar Tree stores, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overall, sales at established stores rose 2.4 percent, lower than the average analyst estimate of 2.73 percent.

Net income rose to $1.04 billion, or $4.37 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, from $321.8 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Dollar Tree earned $1.89 per share, missing analysts’ average estimate by a cent.

The company recorded a tax benefit of $583.7 million in the latest quarter due to changes in the U.S. tax code.

Net sales rose to $6.36 billion from $5.64 billion.