Activist investor Icahn takes stake in Dollar Tree - NY Post

(Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn is accumulating a significant stake in discount chain Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O), the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

A customer walks out of a Dollar Tree discount store in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Icahn's plans for the stake were not immediately clear, the report here added.

FILE PHOTO -- Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Icahn’s previous foray into the discount retailing industry resulted in the sale of Family Dollar to Dollar Tree in 2014. He was then Family Dollar’s largest shareholder.

Neither Icahn nor Dollar Tree responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Dollar Tree shares rose 5.4 percent to $85.30 on Tuesday morning following the news.

(This version of the story corrects paragraph three to say Family Dollar was acquired by Dollar Tree, not Dollar General)