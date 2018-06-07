Canada's Dollarama same-store sales miss estimates

(Reuters) - Canada’s dollar-store chain Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) on Thursday reported quarterly revenue and same-store sales that missed Wall-Street estimates, hit by a prolonged winter that kept shoppers away from its stores.

A Dollarama store is pictured in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dollarama, which has more than 1,000 stores across Canada, said same-store sales rose 2.6 percent in the first quarter. Analysts were expecting a 4.7 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B./E/S.

The company said poor weather conditions in April delayed customer demand for Dollarama’s summer seasonal product assortment by several weeks.

The Montreal-based company has been facing stiff competition from U.S.-based dollar store operators such as Dollar Tree (DLTR.O), which has been expanding across Canada.

Last year, Dollar Tree said it plans to open 1000 stores in Canada over time. (bit.ly/2JkGzgO)

The Montreal-based company said it opened 10 new stores in the quarter compared with 13 new stores, a year ago.

Net income rose to C$101.6 million ($78.46 million), or $92 cents per share in the first quarter ended April 29, from C$94.7 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to C$756.1 million from C$704.9 million.

Analysts were expecting the company to report a profit of 93 cents per share and revenue of C$776.7 million.