June 13, 2019 / 11:10 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Dollarama raises full-year same-store sales forecast after beating estimates

2 Min Read

A Dollarama store is pictured in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Canada’s Dollarama Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates and raised its full-year comparable sales forecast on Thursday as the discount store operator attracted more shoppers.

The Montreal-based company has been keeping price hikes to a minimum as it tries to fend off rivals such as Walmart Inc’s Canada unit and Dollar Tree.

Dollarama raised its full-year same-store sales growth forecast to a range of 3%-4%, from a previous forecast of 2.5%-3.5%.

The company reported a 5.8% increase in same-store sales in the first quarter ended May 5, beating analysts’ average estimates of 2.9%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, helped by a jump in number of transactions and units per basket.

Dollarama’s net income rose to C$103.5 million ($77.8 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, from C$101.5 million, or 31 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 34 Canadian cents per share.

Total sales rose 9.5% to C$828 million.

($1 = 1.33 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below