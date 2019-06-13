Dollarama raises full-year same-store sales forecast after beating estimates

A Dollarama store is pictured in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Canada’s Dollarama Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates and raised its full-year comparable sales forecast on Thursday as the discount store operator attracted more shoppers.

The Montreal-based company has been keeping price hikes to a minimum as it tries to fend off rivals such as Walmart Inc’s Canada unit and Dollar Tree.

Dollarama raised its full-year same-store sales growth forecast to a range of 3%-4%, from a previous forecast of 2.5%-3.5%.

The company reported a 5.8% increase in same-store sales in the first quarter ended May 5, beating analysts’ average estimates of 2.9%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, helped by a jump in number of transactions and units per basket.

Dollarama’s net income rose to C$103.5 million ($77.8 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, from C$101.5 million, or 31 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 34 Canadian cents per share.

Total sales rose 9.5% to C$828 million.

($1 = 1.33 Canadian dollars)