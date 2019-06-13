Dollarama raises full-year same-store sales forecast, shares gain 8%

(Reuters) - Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc raised its full-year comparable sales forecast on Thursday after posting a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue as limited price hikes attracted shoppers who also spent more on average.

A Dollarama store is pictured in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The company’s shares rose about 8% to C$45.59, their highest in nine months and adding to the 30% gains for the year.

The Montreal-based company has been keeping price increases to a minimum as it tries to fend off rivals such as Walmart Inc’s Canada unit and Dollar Tree Inc.

Dollarama, whose products are priced between C$1 and C$4, has also been trying to cut down checkout time and has been investing to expand its online business.

These initiatives helped the company report a 5.8% jump in same-store sales in the first quarter ended May 5, much higher than analysts’ average estimate for a 2.9% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Average transaction size rose 4.9%, indicating that customers on average were buying more products at Dollarama’s stores. Total number of transactions climbed 0.9%.

“Fiscal 2020 is off to a good start for Dollarama, with strong top line growth and comparable store sales, including a notable increase in basket size and traffic,” Chief Executive Officer Neil Rossy said in a statement.

However, keeping prices in check resulted in gross margin of 42.1%, compared with the 43.8% in the year-ago quarter.

“We will need clarity on the call with respect to the trade-off of sales growth at the expense of the gross margin - that we believe includes a higher percentage of low-to-mid-price items and a higher percentage of consumables,” TD Securities analysts said in a client note.

Dollarama, which offers everything from kitchen ware to clothing accessories, said it now expects full-year same-store sales to grow between 3% and 4%. This compares with its previous forecast of a 2.5% to 3.5% rise.

Total sales increased 9.5% to C$828 million, above analysts’ average estimate of C$813.05 million.

Net income rose to C$103.5 million ($77.8 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended May 5, from C$101.5 million, or 31 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 34 Canadian cents per share.

Dollarama also said it would pause share repurchases to maintain its leverage ratio, a move that BMO Capital Markets called “uncharacteristic” as the company has a history of consistent share buybacks.