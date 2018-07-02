Australia's Fairfax Media spinoff Domain names new CEO

(Reuters) - Property classifieds website Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (DHG.AX) named Jason Pellegrino as managing director and chief executive on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns the main headquarters for property classifieds website operator Domain Holdings Australia Ltd in Sydney, Australia, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Pellegrino will take over in August after incumbent Antony Catalano stepped down in January this year.

Nick Falloon will continue in his interim role as Domain’s interim executive chairman until Pellegrino steps in, after which he will resume his role as non-executive chairman.

Domain taps Pellegrino from Google Australia and New Zealand where he has been managing director since May 2016.