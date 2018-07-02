FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 2, 2018 / 11:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Fairfax Media spinoff Domain names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Property classifieds website Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (DHG.AX) named Jason Pellegrino as managing director and chief executive on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns the main headquarters for property classifieds website operator Domain Holdings Australia Ltd in Sydney, Australia, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Pellegrino will take over in August after incumbent Antony Catalano stepped down in January this year.

Nick Falloon will continue in his interim role as Domain’s interim executive chairman until Pellegrino steps in, after which he will resume his role as non-executive chairman.

Domain taps Pellegrino from Google Australia and New Zealand where he has been managing director since May 2016.

Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.