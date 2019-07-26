McAfee detained in Dominican Republic, released after four days

FILE PHOTO - John McAfee, co-founder of McAfee Crypto Team and CEO of Luxcore and founder of McAfee Antivirus, speaks at the Malta Blockchain Summit in St Julian's, Malta November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - John McAfee, the eccentric creator of eponymous antivirus computer software, and an entourage were detained by Dominican immigration authorities for entering the country with a cache of firearms and ammunition, the Public Ministry said on Thursday.

McAfee, who is on the run from U.S. tax authorities, was detained after docking his yacht, named Great Mystery, in Puerto Plata on the Dominican Republic’s northern coast.

The Public Ministry said it seized the weapons and ammunition found on the yacht.

McAfee posted on Twitter that he was leaving detention after “four days of confinement” and said that despite being treated well, he and his entourage, which included his wife, Janice McAfee, who was also detained, had “decided to move on.”

McAfee recently told Reuters in an interview that he could help Cuba evade the U.S. government too - by launching a cryptocurrency that defeats a U.S. trade embargo.

His past includes fleeing Belize where he lived for several years after police sought him for questioning in the 2012 murder of a neighbor, meeting his wife when she solicited him as a prostitute while he was on the run and saying on Twitter last year that he had fathered 47 children.