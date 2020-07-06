Dominican ruling party poised to lose election in early results

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - The Dominican Republic’s ruling party is on track to lose power after 16 years, according to early election results, with opposition candidate Luis Abinader set to become president.

In preliminary results accounting for 11.99% of ballots cast, Abinader won 54.07% of the vote, which if sustained would be enough to avoid a runoff election.

Ruling party candidate Gonzalo Castillo was in second place at 36.03% of the vote.