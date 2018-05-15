Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in North Carolina

(Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc asked U.S. federal energy regulators for permission to start construction in North Carolina on parts of its $6 billion-$6.5 billion Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina:

* In a filing late on Monday, Dominion asked the Director of the Office of Energy Projects at the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for permission to begin construction on some properties in North Carolina where tree felling has occurred or where there are no trees.

* On Friday, FERC granted Dominion permission to proceed with pipeline construction in parts of West Virginia.

* Dominion has said it expects to complete the project in late 2019.

* The 600-mile (966-km) Atlantic Coast project is designed to carry about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

* One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to fuel about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

* Atlantic Coast is a partnership between units of Virginia energy company Dominion (48 percent), North Carolina’s Duke Energy Corp (47 percent) and Georgia energy company Southern Co (5 percent). Dominion will build and operate the pipe.

* To feed gas into Atlantic Coast and other pipelines, Dominion also wants to build the 38-mile (61-km) Supply Header project in West Virginia and Pennsylvania at a cost of about $500 million.