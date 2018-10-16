U.S. OKs Virginia tree cutting for Dominion Atlantic Coast natgas pipe

(Reuters) - U.S. energy regulators on Tuesday approved Dominion Energy Inc’s request to cut trees in Buckingham County, Virginia as part of the ongoing construction of its $6 billion to $6.5 billion Atlantic Coast pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina:

Dominion has said it expects to complete the project as planned by the end of 2019.

Atlantic Coast is one of several pipelines currently under construction to connect growing output from the Marcellus and Utica shale basins in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to customers in other parts of the United States and Canada.

The 600-mile pipeline is designed to carry 1.5-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd). One billion cubic feet is enough to fuel about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

Atlantic Coast is a partnership between units of Virginia energy company Dominion (48 percent), North Carolina energy company Duke Energy Corp (47 percent) and Georgia energy company Southern Co (5 percent). Dominion will build and operate the pipe.