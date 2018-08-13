Australia's Domino's Pizza annual profit misses estimates

(Reuters) - Australian fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd (DMP.AX) missed annual underlying profit expectations on Tuesday, hurt by weaker same-store sales in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The company reported underlying net profit after tax of A$133.2 million ($96.84 million), below forecasts of A$136.6 million from 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It also missed company forecasts of a 20 percent jump.

Same-store sales growth in Australia and New Zealand for the full year fell to 4.5 percent, below the firm’s recently lowered guidance of 7-9 percent growth.

The company also said it expects same-store sales growth for the group between 3 percent and 6 percent in 2019 and to remain between the same range for the next three to five years.

It has earmarked A$60 million to A$70 million in capital expenditure and expects to build between 225 and 250 stores for the 2019 financial year.

Same-store sales in Japan, however, were within company estimates with 0.9 percent growth during the year.

The company, which holds the rights to the Domino’s franchises in seven countries from Australia to France, said a crucial promotion in Japan flopped in the first half and had already trimmed its growth forecasts.

The largest pizza chain in Australia said it was pursuing acquisitions, including other pizza businesses.

The month-long FIFA World Cup in June and early July did not galvanize customers across Europe as hoped due to unseasonably hot weather.

“Globally, we believe ongoing growth over the longer term is achievable and expect to grow our business, and our share of the pizza and wider fast food markets, with compounding growth in the range of 3-6 percent - higher than our competitors,” Chief Executive Don Meij said.

The company declared a final dividend of 49.7 cents per share compared with 44.9 cents a year ago.