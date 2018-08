(Reuters) - Australian fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd (DMP.AX) said its annual profit rose 15 percent on Tuesday, but misses company estimates.

The company posted a net profit after tax of A$136.2 million ($99.04 million), compared to A$102.9 million ($74.83 million) in the prior year. It also announced a final dividend of 49.7 cents per share, lifting its full-year dividend to $1.078 per share.