UK's Domino's Pizza to expand stake in Iceland operation

(Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza (DOM.L), a master franchisee of U.S. group Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ.N), said on Thursday it would buy a further 44.3 percent stake in Domino’s Iceland for 30.2 million euros ($35.71 million).

The deal would take the company’s stake in Domino’s Iceland to 95.3 percent.

The company also approved a further 20 million pound share-buyback and said that return of excess capital to shareholders would continue to be a part of its strategy.

Domino’s reported in October a pick up in third-quarter sales driven by online orders and decided to increase its store count in Britain.

Domino’s also said in October that its German joint venture, in which it owns a third of the stake, would buy Germany’s largest independent pizza chain, Hallo Pizza, to expand its business in the country.