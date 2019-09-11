Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia delivers 15.1% core profit rise in first-half

FILE PHOTO: Customers make an order at a Domino's Pizza restaurant in Moscow, Russia, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

(Reuters) - DP Eurasia(DPEU.L) , which runs Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, reported a 15.1% rise in first-half core profit on Wednesday.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding IFRS 16, climbed to 46.4 million Turkish liras ($8.02 million) from 40.3 million liras a year before.

The chain, the biggest pizza delivery firm in Turkey and third-largest in Russia, confirmed its full-year outlook for store openings and adjusted EBITDA.

(The story corrects adjusted EBITDA growth to 15.1% from 15.4%.)