(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp plans to invest around $300 million into DoorDash, a San Francisco-based food delivery startup, Recode reported.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

The investment will be made from SoftBank's Vision Fund, which has raised close to $100 billion to invest in technology companies, Recode also reported. bit.ly/2B19QMQ

SoftBank and the on-demand restaurant delivery service were not immediately available for comment.