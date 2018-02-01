FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Full coverage of the Winter Olympics.
February 1, 2018 / 10:40 AM / in 2 hours

Russian sports minister: 'Justice has prevailed' after doping bans overturned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov on Thursday hailed a court decision to overturn doping bans against Russian athletes as a victory of justice.

“All athletes were acquitted of charges in cases on doping violations at the Sochi Games,” Kolobkov said in a statement. “We are all glad that justice has finally prevailed.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said earlier on Thursday it had upheld appeals from 28 of 39 Russian athletes who were given lifetime Olympic bans for alleged doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.