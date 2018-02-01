Russian Olympic chief says happy CAS restored Russian athletes 'good name': Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov said on Thursday that he was happy with a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling which restored Russian athletes’ “good name and return their decorations”, Interfax news agency reported.

CAS on Thursday said it had upheld appeals from 28 out of 39 Russian athletes who were given lifetime Olympic bans for doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov also said that the Russian athletes were counting on the International Olympic Committee accepting the CAS decision and that it would allow them to compete in forthcoming Games, RIA news agency reported.