Romanian anti-doping lab reinstated by WADA

LONDON (Reuters) - Romania’s Doping Control Laboratory has had its accreditation reinstated, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday.

The Bucharest facility was suspended in February 2018 due to non-compliance issues.

“The Bucharest Laboratory is able to resume all of its anti-doping activities, including the analysis of urine and blood samples, with immediate effect,” WADA said in a statement.

WADA began an investigation into the laboratory after a whistleblower contacted the organization with evidence of a cover-up of positive samples.

Both the director and the deputy director of the lab were removed from their posts.

Based on a recommendation made by WADA’s Laboratory Expert Group, the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) had now been met by the facility, the statement said.

“We would like to thank the Laboratory for its cooperation throughout this process,” WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said.

“We are confident that the Laboratory has corrected its deficiencies and our Laboratory Expert Group will continue to monitor the Laboratory’s performance to ensure that it operates to the high standards required by WADA.”