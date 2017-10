BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Dow Chemical said in a statement on Tuesday it would invest $210 million to improve a petrochemical complex in Argentina’s Buenos Aires province over the next two years.

FILE PHOTO: The Dow logo is seen on a building in downtown Midland, Michigan, U.S. on May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri visited the complex, which produces ethylene and polyethylene used for packaging, earlier in the day.