Dow forecasts third-quarter revenue below estimates, shares dip

(Reuters) - Dow Inc (DOW.N) forecast current-quarter revenue below analyst expectations on Thursday and said it would cut 2019 spending as chemical companies grappled with the prolonged U.S-China trade dispute and an oversupply of chemicals used to make plastics.

The Dow logo is seen on a building in downtown Midland, Michigan, in this May 14, 2015 file photograph. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Shares of Dow, which makes chemicals used in paints, cosmetics and plastics, fell 2.4% in premarket trading as investors shrugged off a second-quarter profit beat.

Compounding the woes for chemical companies reeling under weak global demand and trade conflicts is an oversupply of ethylene and polyethylene used in making plastics from the United States, China, Korea and Thailand that has hurt prices.

“Looking ahead, we still see global growth, but the pace of that expansion has slowed, as buying patterns remain cautious due to ongoing trade and geopolitical uncertainties,” Dow Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling said in a statement.

“We’re not counting on any immediate trade resolutions,” he said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Earlier this month, German chemicals giant BASF (BASFn.DE) forecast a 30% fall in 2019 operating profit instead of a previously forecast rise, blaming a slowing economy and the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Dow said it plans to spend $2 billion in 2019, 25% less than previously expected, as it looks to cut costs by delaying a planned 450,000-ton polyolefins plant expansion in Europe and a feasibility study for a new siloxanes plant among others.

It forecast third-quarter revenue of $10.50 billion to $11 billion, below estimates of $12.03 billion.

Sales at its largest unit, packaging and specialty plastics, is expected to be 3% to 5% lower than the prior quarter, as petrochemical plants are expected to use lighter raw materials in the United States and Europe.

Revenue from the segment, which includes its global ethylene and polyethylene business, fell 15% in the second quarter.

Dow was spun off as a publicly traded company in April after DowDuPont, formed in 2017 by the $130 billion merger of chemicals giant Dow Chemical and DuPont, split into three.

Sister companies DuPont (DD.N), which makes chemicals used in the automotive and electronic industries, and Corteva CVTA.N, which makes pesticides and insecticides, are set to post their quarterly reports on Aug.1.

Dow’s net operating profit, excluding certain items, slid 39% to $649 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

On a per share basis, net operating earnings fell to 86 cents per share, but beat estimates of 84 cents per share.

Net sales fell 14% to $11.01 billion and missed estimates of $11.24 billion.