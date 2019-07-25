Business News
Dow profit falls 39% on lower prices, volumes

The Dow logo is seen on a building in downtown Midland, Michigan, in this May 14, 2015 file photograph. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. chemical company Dow Inc (DOW.N) on Thursday posted a 39% fall in adjusted quarterly profit, driven by price declines for some of its products and lower volumes.

Net operating profit, which excludes certain items, fell to $649 million, or 86 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.06 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $11.01 billion from $12.85 billion, a year earlier.

