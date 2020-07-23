Dow to cut costs to blunt pandemic blow, signals choppy recovery

(Reuters) - Dow Inc on Thursday laid out additional cost-cutting plans, including laying off about 6% of its workforce, as the chemicals maker expects “gradual and uneven” recovery in demand and prices from the coronavirus-driven slump.

FILE PHOTO: The Dow Chemical logo is displayed on a board above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S. on December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The company posted its first quarterly loss since its split from the erstwhile DowDuPont conglomerate as its consumer durables and construction material customers reeled under the effects of the crisis.

On an adjusted basis, however, Dow posted a smaller-than-expected loss thanks to its cost controls, helping shares rise 1.5% in premarket trading.

“Extended economic lockdowns shifted the inflection point for demand recovery in key markets and geographies into June,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling said in a statement.

Volumes in Asia markets rose 13% sequentially as the Chinese economy reopened from the pandemic lockdown.

“The growing recovery in China and early signs of improvement in Western Europe are positive indicators for the United States and Latin America,” Fitterling said.

Dow is now looking to cut another $150 million of operating expenses during the year and will target over $300 million in improvements to annual core earnings by the end of next year by reducing jobs and selling assets.

Overall volumes fell 9%, while local prices declined 14% in the second quarter, primarily due to a plunge in crude and gas prices.

The company benefited from the pandemic-induced surge in demand for food packaging materials and health and hygiene, as well as home care and pharma products.

The Midland, Michigan-based company had about 36,500 employees at the end of 2019, according to its annual report.

The company posted an adjusted loss of 26 cents per share in the three months ended June 30, smaller than the 30 cents estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S.