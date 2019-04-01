DowDuPont completes spin-off of materials science unit

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the trading information for chemical producer DowDuPont Inc. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc said on Monday it had completed the spin-off of its materials science division as part of a plan to split the chemical producer into three separate units.

Shares of the new division, Dow, will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Dow and Dupont completed a $130 billion merger in 2017 to form DowDuPont and had outlined a plan to create three separately traded companies focusing on agriculture, plastics and specialty products.

Corteva, the agriculture unit, is set to separate from the new specialty chemical maker DuPont on June 1.