(Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc reported a 28 percent fall in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by a stronger dollar, lower prices and volumes.

Adjusted net income fell to $1.89 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $2.63 billion, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales dropped 9 percent to $19.65 billion.