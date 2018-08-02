DowDuPont profit beats Street for fourth straight quarter

(Reuters) - U.S. chemicals producer DowDuPont Inc (DWDP.N) reported better-than-expected profit for the fourth straight quarter, driven by higher prices and strong demand for its products including paints and packaging materials.

FILE PHOTO: The Dow logo is seen on a building in downtown Midland, Michigan, in this May 14, 2015 file photograph. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The company, formed after chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont merged last year, has launched new packing materials, components for laundry detergents and a new seed variety, Chief Financial Officer Howard Ungerleider said on a call before earnings.

He also said the company, which has global operations and often sources materials locally, does not expect any tariff-related impact on business this year.

Sales from the company’s biggest revenue generator - materials science business, which makes chemicals used in cosmetics, packaging material, and brake fluids, rose 18 percent to $12.6 billion for the second quarter.

“Our new product launches are resonating with customers, resulting in strong demand across each of our targeted end-markets,” DowDuPont CEO Ed Breen said.

Sales from its agricultural business rose 25 percent to $5.7 billion. Cold weather in the northern hemisphere moved demand for the company’s seeds from April to May.

The agriculture unit, a weak spot in earlier quarters, has struggled due to higher production and slowing demand.

In April, DowDuPont said the unit could be affected by the escalating U.S.-China trade conflict, after Beijing announced new tariffs on imports of U.S. soybeans and other goods.

The company said overall prices rose 4 percent in the quarter, including a 5 percent increase in materials science business and a 4 percent price rise in agriculture.

Net sales rose 17 percent to $24.2 billion, which the company said compares with net sales of $20.7 billion that DowDuPont would have made had it been one company in the same quarter a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.37 per share, an increase of 41 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report a profit of $1.30 per share on revenue of $23.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dow and DuPont completed their $130 billion merger last September. It then made changes to operations in the three units it plans to create, under pressure from investors to run the business more efficiently.