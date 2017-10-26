DowDuPont says sales rose in third quarter

(Reuters) - DowDuPont (DWDP.N), formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, said on Thursday sales rose 8 percent in the third quarter on a proforma basis, helped by better pricing and strong demand for products it sells to the consumer sector.

In a preliminary earnings report, the company said net sales for the quarter were $15.4 billion. Net sales on a proforma basis were $18.3 billion. DowDuPont reports third-quarter results on Nov. 2.

It estimated earnings of 55 cents per share on an adjusted proforma basis, up 10 percent from last year.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 40 cents per share on revenue of $17.6 billion as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.