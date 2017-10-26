FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DowDuPont says sales rose in third quarter
October 26, 2017 / 10:46 AM / in 2 hours

DowDuPont says sales rose in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - DowDuPont (DWDP.N), formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, said on Thursday sales rose 8 percent in the third quarter on a proforma basis, helped by better pricing and strong demand for products it sells to the consumer sector.

In a preliminary earnings report, the company said net sales for the quarter were $15.4 billion. Net sales on a proforma basis were $18.3 billion. DowDuPont reports third-quarter results on Nov. 2.

It estimated earnings of 55 cents per share on an adjusted proforma basis, up 10 percent from last year.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 40 cents per share on revenue of $17.6 billion as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

