July 26, 2018 / 5:40 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

U.S. reaches $3.1 million settlement with Dupont over 2014 chemical accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department have entered a $3.1 million settlement with E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Co over a 2014 chemical accident at the company’s former La Porte, Texas, plant that killed four employees, the EPA said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work below a board displaying the DuPont logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The EPA said the agencies cited 22 violation of the Clean Air Act’s Risk Management Program in a complaint against Dupont, which merged with the Dow Chemical Co last year to form DowDupont Inc.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis

