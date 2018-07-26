U.S. reaches $3.1 million settlement with Dupont over 2014 chemical accident

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department have entered a $3.1 million settlement with E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Co over a 2014 chemical accident at the company’s former La Porte, Texas, plant that killed four employees, the EPA said on Thursday.

The EPA said the agencies cited 22 violation of the Clean Air Act’s Risk Management Program in a complaint against Dupont, which merged with the Dow Chemical Co last year to form DowDupont Inc.