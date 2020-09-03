DP World, Canadian fund plan to invest $4.5 billion in port terminals: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDP) building is seen in Montreal, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Global port operator DP World and Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec are nearing a deal to invest an additional $4.5 billion in their global portfolio of port terminals, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

DP World and the Canadian pension fund manager could announce the injection of funds as early as this week, the report added.

DP World and Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec were not immediately available to comment in response to a Reuters request.