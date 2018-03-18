FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 18, 2018 / 7:51 AM / 2 days ago

DP World buys stakes in Peru's No. 2 container terminal, India logistics firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - DP World (DPW.DI), one of the world’s largest port operators, said on Sunday it had bought a logistics firm in Peru for $315.7 million, giving it a 50 percent stake in the country’s second largest container terminal.

The acquisition of Cosmos Agencia Maritima, which also offers maritime services, gives it half-ownership of Euroandinos Port Terminals which operates the port of Paita.

Dubai-owned DP World operates several ports in South America, including a container terminal in Peru’s Port Callao.

DP World also said in a separate announcement that its joint venture with India’s National Infrastructure Investment Fund had bought a 90 percent stake in Mumbai-based logistics firm Continental Warehouse Corp.

The acquisition was the first made by the joint venture which has said it plans to invest up to $3 billion in ports, logistics and related sectors.

    Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The purchase consideration is less than 5 percent of DP World’s net asset value as of Dec. 31, 2017, it said.

    Last week, DP World reported 14.9 percent rise in 2017 profit to $1.18 billion.

    Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.