FILE PHOTO: Terminal tractors line up to offload their containers into a cargo ship at DP World's fully automated Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai state controlled port operator DP World DPW.DI has taken a 44% stake in Swiss container terminal operator Swissterminal Holding AG, the Dubai government said on Tuesday.

The Mayer family, who founded the business, will remain a majority shareholder, the statement said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.