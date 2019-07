LONDON (Reuters) - Port operator DP World Plc (DPW.DI) will buy Topaz Energy and Marine Limited for $1 billion from Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and Renaissance Services, DP World said on Monday.

Topaz is a provider of marine logistics to the global energy industry. The deal is the latest in Asia-focused lender StanChart’s efforts to sell its private equity business as part of a broader shift away from direct investing.