Mexico's Femsa in talks to acquire Brazilian drugstore chain DPSP - report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mexico’s Femsa (KOFUBL.MX) is in talks to acquire Brazilian drugstore chain DPSP, Brazilian financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

DPSP is one of Brazil’s largest drugstore chains, with 1,350 stores. Femsa operates in Mexico drugstores under the brands Yza, Moderna, Farmacon and Cruz Verde. Femsa and DPSP did not immediately comment on the matter.