D.R. Horton sees 2018 homes sales below Street estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) on Tuesday forecast fiscal 2018 home sales and orders below Wall Street estimates, as mortgage rates tick up and higher construction costs are limiting supply of homes.

FILE PHOTO - A D.R. Horton home building project is pictured in San Marcos, California July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

D.R. Horton said it would sell 51,857 homes in fiscal 2018, an increase of 13 percent from a year earlier, but still fell short of average analysts’ estimate of 52,325 homes, according to Refinitiv data.

Orders, a key indicator of future revenue for homebuilders, are expected to rise 13 percent to 52,740 homes, the company said. Analysts had expected orders of 52,878 homes.

D.R. Horton’s shares fell 1.8 percent to $39.90 in premarket trading.