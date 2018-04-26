D.R. Horton sells more homes, beats profit estimates

(Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) topped Wall Street estimates for the sixth straight quarter on Thursday as it sold 15 percent more homes across the country even as borrowing costs inch up for home buyers.

FILE PHOTO: A flag outside a house built by the D.R. Horton company is seen in Arvada, Colorado January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Orders, an indicator of future revenue for homebuilders, rose about 13 percent, encouraging the company to raise the lower end of its previously issued full-year forecasts for home sales, revenue and gross margins.

U.S. new single family home sales, where D.R. Horton leads the market, rose more than expected in March, while consumer confidence rebounded in April, economic data showed on Tuesday.

In the past few months, there have been concerns about a potential slowdown in the industry as higher mortgage and interest rates make borrowing dearer for buyers, while an increase in lumber costs pressure margins at homebuilders.

But D.R. Horton as well as peers Lennar Corp (LEN.N) and PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N) have signaled confidence in housing demand.

Fort Worth, Texas-based D.R. Horton raised the low end of its full-year revenue forecast to $15.9 billion from $15.5 billion, while maintaining the top end at $16.3 billion.

The company also expects to sell 51,500 to 52,500 homes in the year ended September 2018, compared with its previous forecast of 50,500 to 52,500. It expects gross margins of around 20.5 percent to 21 percent, raising the low-end from 20 percent.

The homebuilder, which has been focusing on the entry-level segment, is expected to benefit as more millennials buy homes.

D.R. Horton, which completed the purchase of land and lot developer Forestar Group Inc (FOR.N) last year, said it sold 12,281 homes in the quarter ended March 31.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $351 million, from $229.2 million, a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to 91 cents from 60 cents a year earlier, beating estimate of 85 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 16.7 percent to $3.79 billion, edging past estimate of $3.76 billion.

The company’s shares were marginally higher in premarket trading. Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had fallen 12 percent this year.