D.R. Horton shares slip as revenue forecast falls short of estimates

FILE PHOTO: A house built by the D.R. Horton company is seen for sale in Arvada, Colorado January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc, the biggest U.S. homebuilder, forecast 2019 revenue below Wall Street expectations on Thursday as land and labor shortages continue to constrain the sector, sending its shares down 4 percent.

Even as housing market fundamentals strengthen due to lower mortgage rates and moderating home prices, builders are unable to break more ground on lower-priced housing projects - an area where Horton has been focusing on.

Horton’s costs rose 10 percent to $3.26 billion in the second quarter, offsetting a 9.8 percent increase in homes sold during the period. Analysts have said the company has been spending more on incentives to spur sales.

The company reported a 6.2 percent rise in orders to 16,805 homes that came in just above analysts’ estimates of 16,695 homes. But its full-year revenue forecast of $16.7 billion to $17.0 billion fell short of the average estimate of $17.16 billion.

Horton said it expects to deliver between 55,000 homes and 56,000 homes in 2019. Analysts on average were expecting home sales of 55,668 homes.

The disappointing forecast was in contrast with positive commentary from Lennar Corp last month that pointed to an improving housing industry, and PulteGroup Inc saying this week that it expects homebuyers to return to the market.

Net income attributable to Horton was $351.3 million, or 93 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended March 31, from $351.0 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $4.13 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $4.05 billion.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 87 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, compared with estimates of 86 cents.