D.R. Horton pulls outlook as sales cancellations rise amid coronavirus crisis

FILE PHOTO: A house built by the D.R. Horton company is seen in Arvada, Colorado January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - No.1 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) on Tuesday withdrew its earlier outlook for the full year, citing a rise in cancellations and a drop in sales orders in late March and early April due to the coronavirus crisis.

“There is uncertainty regarding the extent and timing of disruption that COVID-19... will have on U.S. consumer confidence, demand for the company’s homes and availability of mortgage loans to homebuyers,” the company said.

D.R. Horton’s gross sales orders in March rose 14% to 8,511 homes, but cancellations surged to 2,020 homes from 1,368 homes in the same period a year earlier.

The company, which reported its preliminary results for the second quarter ended March, said home sales rose 8% to 14,539.