D.R. Horton scores quarterly revenue beat on home sales bounce

(Reuters) - No.1 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue and orders, as record-low mortgage rates and a shift towards suburban living caused by the coronavirus crisis helped boost sales.

FILE PHOTO: A house built by the D.R. Horton company is seen for sale in Arvada, Colorado January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The U.S. housing sector has seen a fast recovery from the initial round of lockdowns that idled much of the economy, helped by rock bottom interest rates.

New home sales raced near a 13-year high last month, underpinned by borrowing costs at their lowest in almost half a century, with 30-year fixed mortgage rates averaging just above 3%.

The emergence of home offices and schooling has fueled demand for spacious homes in small metro areas, rural markets and less crowded suburbs of big cities, boosting home sales further for U.S. builders.

Analysts see D.R. Horton particularly well placed among U.S homebuilders due to it high exposure to affordable entry-level homes, which are now experiencing strong demand from first-time buyers.

D.R. Horton said orders, an indicator of future demand, jumped 38% to 21,519 homes in the third quarter ended June 30, beating the Wall Street’s estimate of 14,853 units, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Home sales at D.R. Horton rose 10.5% to 17,642 homes in the third quarter topping analysts’ expectation of 17,068 units.

Net income attributable to D.R. Horton rose about 33% to $630.7 million, or $1.72 per share, in the quarter, helped by a $38.1 million income tax benefit.

Total revenue rose to $5.39 billion, from $4.91 billion.

Analysts on average expected quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, on revenue $5.13 billion.