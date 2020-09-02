NBA legend Michael Jordan joins DraftKings as special adviser to board

FILE PHOTO: Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks - AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France - January 24, 2020 Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan during a pre match press conference REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - DraftKings Inc said on Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan has joined the e-sports and gambling company’s board as a special adviser.

Shares of the company jumped more than 13% to $41.86 in premarket trading.

Jordan, who has also agreed to take an equity interest in DraftKings, will provide strategic and creative inputs on areas such as product development and marketing activities, the sports betting company said.

DraftKings was taken public earlier this year by an entity founded by Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan in a deal that valued the company at $3.3 billion.