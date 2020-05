FILE PHOTO: The Dropbox app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

(Reuters) - Dropbox Inc’s (DBX.O) quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the file-hosting company signed up more paying customers on its platform with people shifting to remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose 18% to $455 million, beating analysts’ average estimate of $452.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.