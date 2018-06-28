Bitter pill for U.S. drug supply chains as Amazon enters the scene

** Pharma supply chain hit by Amazon’s (AMZN.O) move to buy online pharmacy PillPack, which offers pre-sorted medicine doses

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon.com Inc is seen in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

** Drug retailers Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O), CVS Health (CVS.N), Rite Aid (RAD.N) down 8-10 pct; Drug wholesalers McKesson (MCK.N), Cardinal Health (CAH.N), AmerisourceBergen (ABC.N) 5-7 pct

** Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts (ESRX.O) down 2.9 pct

** Amazon’s move has cost drug store and medical wholesaler investors around $19 billion in losses today, while Amazon has gained about $5.2 bln

** “Amazon’s acquisition of PillPack is a warning shot in what is about to become a major battle within the pharmacy space,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail

** The deal also sent shares of dental suppliers Henry Schein (HSIC.O) and Patterson Cos (PDCO.O) lower around 4 pct

** Health insurers including UnitedHealth (UNH.N) down nearly 2 pct; Aetna (AET.N), which has agreed to be bought by CVS, was down 2.6 pct and Cigna (CI.N), which has agreed to buy ESRX, was down 3 pct

** Share movement across the healthcare sector echoed the reaction of the retailers when AMZN agreed to buy Whole Foods last year