Deals
March 6, 2019 / 7:20 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Packager DS Smith to sell plastics business for $585 mln

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Packaging company DS Smith Plc said on Wednesday it plans to sell its plastics division to private equity firm Olympus Partners for an enterprise value of $585 million.

DS Smith expects net cash proceeds after taxation, transaction adjustments and expenses of about 400 million pounds ($524.96 million).

“The sale is expected to result in a substantial exceptional gain and be marginally EPS dilutive,” the company said.

DS Smith said in December it was exploring options for its plastics division including a potential sale. The business, contributing 6 percent of overall revenue, was hit by higher polymer prices and a lag in price recovery.

The plastics business of DS Smith includes flexible plastics, rigid plastics and foam products and reported a profit before tax of 28 million pounds for the 12 month period ended Oct. 31.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
