DS Smith sees recovery after profit slump on initial pandemic impact

(Reuters) - British cardboard maker DS Smith reported on Tuesday a 38% slump in annual pre-tax profit, as the pandemic impacted its operations initially, but said online shopping boom during the rest of the financial year aided recovery in sales.

DS Smith, which supplies packaging products to companies including Amazon, Nestle, and Unilever, said statutory profit before tax fell to 231 million pounds ($321.04 million) for the full year ended April 30, 2021, compared with 368 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7195 pounds)