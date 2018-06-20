DSM to target acquisitions for nutritional division

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM (DSMN.AS) on Wednesday said it would target acquisitions for its nutritional division as it aims for continuing profit growth in the coming years.

The company also said it expected “high single digit” growth in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the years from 2019 to 2021, as comparable sales will outpace the market average.

“Organic growth will be complemented by acquisitions predominantly in Nutrition”, Chief Executive Feike Sijbesma said in a statement.

DSM’s products range from food ingredients, such as vitamins and enzymes, to fabrics and plastics used in cars, garments and construction.

The company had earlier said it would look for acquisitions, after it made a 1.2 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) profit on the sale of its stake in pharmaceutical company Patheon.

DSM could spend around 3 billion euros on acquisitions, Sijbesma said in an interview with Dutch radio station BNR.

It promised shareholders a 25 percent increase in dividend over 2018 and said it expected the return to shareholders to rise further in the coming years.

DSM confirmed its adjusted EBITDA growth forecast of 25 percent for this year, as supply disruptions at competitors temporarily lead to higher vitamin prices.

The company reported a 15 percent increase in core profit last year.