Exclusive: SS&C in talks to buy DST Systems for more than $5 billion - sources

(Reuters) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC.O) is in advanced talks to acquire DST Systems Inc (DST.N) for more than $5 billion, as it seeks to expand its footprint in financial technology software, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal would bolster SS&C’s offerings in technology infrastructure servicing financial institutions such as asset managers, but would also allow it to enter the healthcare information technology market, in which DST is active.

SS&C is negotiating acquiring DST for $84 per share in cash, the sources said. If the negotiations are successful, the deal could be announced as early as this week, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. There is always a chance that deal talks end unsuccessfully, the sources added.

SS&C and DST did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DST shares jumped 21 percent on the news to $78.90, giving it a market capitalization of $4.7 billion. SS&C shares rose 4.23 percent to $44.13 per share.

SS&C, which is based in Windsor, Connecticut and has a market capitalization of close to $9 billion, has been acquisitive over the years building out its financial technology software expertise that serves banks and the investment industry.

DST, based in Kansas City, Missouri also serves financial customers, but will help SS&C diversify into healthcare IT.

An $84 per share offer by SS&C represents a 29 percent premium to DST’s closing share on Tuesday.