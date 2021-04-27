DSV Panalpina buys Agility unit in $4.1 billion deal

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish freight forwarder DSV Panalpina said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire the logistics division of Kuwait’s Agility Public Warehousing Co in an all-share deal worth $4.1 billion.

The deal comes less than two years after DSV bought Swiss logistics group Panalpina for 37 billion crowns, and will cement its position among the world’s largest freight-forwarding companies which include DHL Logistics, Kuehne & Nagel and DB Schenker.

Agility’s logistics unit had revenue of $4 billion last year, 80% of which was in air and freight, and around 17,000 employees.

Under the deal, DSV Panalpina will transfer 19.3 million new shares worth 1 Danish crown each to Agility, representing around 8% of its shares. Agility will become the second largest shareholder in DSV, when the transaction closes, which is expected in the third quarter.

“Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics business and DSV are an excellent match, and we are proud that we can announce our agreement to unite,” CEO Jens Bjorn Andersen said in a statement.

“Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) global network, industry competencies and strong market position in APAC and the Middle East complement DSV’s network well and will support our long-term value creation ambitions,” he said.

DSV Panalpina also posted first-quarter operating profit above expectations on Tuesday and raised its expectations for full-year profit.

Its operating profit before special items stood at 3.07 billion crowns, topping the 2.70 billion expected by analysts for the January-March quarter in a poll gathered by the company.

DSV raised its forecast for annual operating profit before special items to 11.25-12.0 billion from 10.5-11.5 billion.