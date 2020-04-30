April 30, 2020 / 5:57 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Freight forwarder DSV to cut costs as virus slows global trade

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - DSV Panalpina (DSV.CO) will aim to cut costs by 1.4 billion crowns ($204 million) due to the impact of the new coronavirus on global trade, the world’s fourth-largest freight forwarder said on Thursday, after beating first-quarter expectations.

“The crisis will have a significant impact on activity levels in the coming months,” CEO Jens Bjorn Andersen said in a statement.

It posted a 7.6% rise in first-quarter operating profit before special items to 1.57 billion Danish crowns ($229 million), beating the 1.42 billion forecast by analysts in a poll.

The pandemic negatively impacted the result by 250 million crowns, it said.

The targeted 1.4 billion cost savings is expected to trigger restructuring costs of roughly 1 billion crowns this year, said DSV, adding that redundancies “cannot be avoided”.

DSV, which is currently integrating its billion-dollar Panalpina acquisition, said the global sea freight market in the first quarter fell by 5-7% while air freight was down by 8-10%.

Available cargo space on passenger planes has declined leading to a lack of air freight capacity and rate increases and most cargo is now moved on cargo planes, it said.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Himani Sarkar and Jason Neely

